5 suspected gangsters shot dead by police in Migori

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Police in Migori gunned down five suspected thugs in Nyamasongo area on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 10pm at Suna-Nyabisawa location, Suna East Sub County.

Police say officers who had been training them intercepted their vehicle leading to a shootour. Area chief Bernard Aliwa confirmed the operation, stating, “Police got wind of their movements and swiftly followed their vehicle.”

Aliwa noted that one of the suspects was positively identified by community members. “There are strong claims from the public that one of the slain suspects has been a notorious thief linked to multiple house break-ins in this area and other parts of Migori County,” he said.

Police recovered an assortment of tools believed to be used for breaking into houses and shops. This incident follows a recent surge in criminal activities in the Nyamasongo area, including a bar break-in three weeks ago where several items, including alcoholic drinks, were stolen.

Chief Aliwa appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious characters in the area to help curb the rising cases of insecurity.

The bodies of the suspected thugs were collected by police officers nearly five hours after the incident and moved to Migori Referral Hospital mortuary for further investigation. Police will also use fingerprint identification to confirm the identities of the deceased suspects.

