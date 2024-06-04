4 police officers held over Sh2mn theft freed as 2 civilians charged

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Four Police Officers from the Kasarani police station who were being held over the breaking into a motor vehicle where Sh2.2 million is said to have been stolen have been released.

The officers Antony Ndegwa, Daniel Sunkuli, Simon Macharia and Antony Mwendwa were set free after the court was informed that the investigation report has been to the officer of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for review as to whether they should be charged.

However, the trial Magistrate was told that two Civilians Young Wakhisi and Lucas Chacha were found with the offense of breaking into a motor vehicle and were directed to plead to the criminal charges facing them.

The were consequently paraded before Chief Magistrate Bernard Ochoi where they denied the criminal charge.

The Magistrate ordered them to deposit a cash bail of Sh300,000 or an alternative bond of Sh800,000 each to secure their release pending trial.

