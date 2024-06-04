4 Police Officers, 2 civilians to be detained for 4 days to allow probe into theft of Sh2mn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – Four police officers and two Civilians are to remain in police custody for a period of four days to allow investigations into the theft of Sh2 million in Utawala to be completed.

Trial Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo declined to grant 14 days sought by the Prosecution.

He directed that the four be detained at Kayole Police Station while the two be held at the Ruai police station.

The suspects were arrested last week on Thursday.

The complainant Peter Owino made a complain to Kayole Police Station that his motor vehicle was broken into and money stolen.

The suspects will be produced in court on Friday to confirm the progress of the investigation.

