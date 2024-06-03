3 police officers struck dead by a truck outside highway joint

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Three police officers stationed at Kisii’s Nyanchwa Police Station have died after being struck by a vehicle near Choma Choma Lounge along the Kisii-Migori Highway.

Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango confirmed the Saturday morning incident saying the crash which occurred around 4:30 am, also left seven people injured.

The incident happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, ramming into several vehicles and revelers who were leaving the entertainment joint.

The police officers are reported to have been among the revelers according to sources familiar with the incident.

“It happened that motor vehicle make Isuzu driven by unknown driver lost control and rammed into several vehicles and knocked down pedestrians who were leaving the Choma Choma lounge,” read a police report obtained by Capital News in part.

Two other police officers were among the injured.

The injured have been hospitalized at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital while the bodies of the deceased are also lying in the same hospital’s morgue.

The incident comes a few hours after four people including a four-year-old lost their lives Friday evening after the driver of the vehicle they were traveling in lost control and rammed into an oncoming lorry in the Lunguswa area along Loitoktok -Emali road.

Police say all the victims died on the spot following the crash which occurred at around 7 pm.

