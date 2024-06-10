Connect with us

Pastor Dorcas Gachagua./Courtesy

NATIONAL NEWS

1,200 reformed addicts to graduate from rehabilitation centres

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi is set to graduate 1,200 who have successfully undergone rehabilitation in various parts of the country.

The cohort includes more than 207 who have been rehabilitated in Bomet County and another group of 66 from Mombasa County.

More than 400 others are in two rehabilitation facilities in Embu and Meru counties.

Speaking in Chemose Nandi County during a church service at the Full Gospel Church of Kenya Pastor Dorcas lauded the men who voluntarily joined the rehabilitation facilities.

“We shall graduate 1,200 who have undergone inpatient rehabilitation among them are 207 rehabilitated in Bomet, and 66 in Mombasa among others,” Pastor Dorcas said..

She urged the clergy to open up their places of worship for the rehabilitation and empowerment of those addicted to alcoholism, drug and substance abuse.

Nandi County leaders led by Deputy Governor Dr. Yulita Mitei pledged to walk with Pastor Dorcas in the journey to restore the boychild.

 “We need fathers to be present, and become role models to our boys, and this is one reason why we are experiencing some of the problems we have.” said DG Dr. Mitei.

 Tinderet MP Julius Melly also lauded the efforts to reach the boy child, saying both genders, male and female were important, and should be empowered for strong and stable communities.

