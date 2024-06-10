100 illegal chemists in Rift Valley shut down

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – 100 Chemists in the Rift valley Region have been shut down following the prevalence of illegal pharmaceutical activities in the region.

In a statement, the Pharmacy and poisons board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fred Siyoi stated that over 30 arrests have been made, with 120 cartons of assorted pharmaceuticals seized from these pharmaceutical outlets.

Siyoi has further said that the arrested individuals will face charges related to illegal distribution, sale and possession of pharmaceuticals.

“In response to unlawful pharmaceutical activities in the Rift Valley region, the board has undertaken a series of coordinated operations resulting in significant outcomes. Over 30 arrests have been made, with 120 cartons of assorted pharmaceuticals seized, and the closure of more than 100 rogue chemists,” he stated.

Siyoi asserted that the closure of the chemists is a stride towards ensuring the disruption of illicit medical supply,compliance of safety by these outlets and to protect the well being of citizens.

“The enforcement operation took place between June 3rd to June 7th, 2024, in collaboration with the National Police Service, targeting various locations known for their involvement in illegal pharmaceutical activities,” he stated.

The board has attributted the successful tracking and closure of these pharmacies to the numerous surveillance and intelligence gathering which received significant support from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution(ODPP).

“Through meticulous surveillance and intelligence gathering, the Board has identified and dismantled numerous criminal pharmaceutical enterprises. The Board acknowledges the significant support and collaboration from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” he stated

Acknowledging the enormous health risks illegal pharmaceuticals pose to the public,the board has affirmed that it will not back down in enforcing compliance within the pharmaceutical industry by ensuring that, only safe and legitimate medications are available to the public.

It has further urged the public to remain vigilant and make sure they purchase medications only from licensed medical outlets.

“The proliferation of illicit pharmaceuticals poses a significant threat to public health and safety. The Board is dedicated to eliminating these activities and holding accountable those who endanger consumer well-being,” he stated

