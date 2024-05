0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – Tragedy struck in Karia area, Kirinyaga County, on Wednesday morning when a 4-storey building under construction collapsed, killing one person.

Locals said the incident occurred at dawn Wednesday when the woman and her children were asleep. Police said the two children were rescued.

Area police chief John Torori said investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the building collapse.

The woman’s body was taken to Kerugoya Hospital mortuary.

