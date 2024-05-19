Connect with us

World

Who is Ebrahim Raisi: Iran’s Hardline President Involved in Helicopter Crash

Raisi is widely viewed as a protégé of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and some analysts suggest he could succeed the 85-year-old leader.

Published

TEHRAN, Iran, May 19 – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, 63, a hardliner who formerly led the country’s judiciary, was involved in a helicopter crash on Sunday. State media reported that the helicopter suffered a “hard landing” near Jolfa, a city on the border with Azerbaijan, about 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of Tehran.

Raisi is widely viewed as a protégé of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and some analysts suggest he could succeed the 85-year-old leader. He won Iran’s 2021 presidential election, which had the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Raisi is sanctioned by the US, in part due to his involvement in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988, at the end of the bloody Iran-Iraq war.

Under Raisi’s leadership, Iran has enriched uranium to nearly weapons-grade levels and hindered international inspections. His administration has armed Russia in its war on Ukraine, launched a massive drone and missile attack on Israel last month, and continued to support proxy groups in the Middle East, such as Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

State TV reported that Raisi was traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province when the incident occurred. Rescue efforts, hampered by poor weather conditions, are ongoing. An Iranian official told Reuters, “We are still hopeful, but information coming from the crash site is very concerning.” The lives of Raisi and other officials on board are considered “at risk.”

The semi-official Fars news agency urged Iranians to pray for Raisi, and state TV carried prayers for his safety. Traveling with Raisi were Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the governor of East Azerbaijan province, and other officials, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Bad weather has complicated rescue efforts. The chief of staff of Iran’s army ordered all resources of the army and the elite Revolutionary Guard to be deployed in the search and rescue operations. Neither IRNA nor state TV provided information on Raisi’s condition. Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said, “Various rescue teams are on their way to the region, but because of the poor weather and fogginess, it might take time for them to reach the helicopter.”

A spokesperson for the US State Department said it was closely watching reports of the crash, and the White House stated that US President Joe Biden had been briefed on the incident.

Earlier on Sunday, Raisi was in Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The dam is the third one built by the two nations on the Aras River.

Iran flies a variety of helicopters, but international sanctions make it difficult to obtain parts for them. Its military air fleet also largely dates back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The situation remains fluid, with further updates expected as rescue teams make progress in reaching the crash site. The Iranian government and public are anxiously awaiting news on the condition of their president and his entourage.

