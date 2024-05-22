Wetangula roots for enhanced cooperation in talks with Pakistani diplomat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has called for continued cooperation between Kenya and Pakistan to concretise diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Speaker Wetangula who hosted Pakistan’s High Commissioner Ibrar Husnain Khan at his office in Parliament Buildings on Wednesday said Kenya is keen to scale up cooperation in trade, investment and education.

“Today’s discussions reaffirmed our commitment to enhancing this relationship further, ensuring that both nations continue to benefit from our trade and diplomatic ties,” he said.

Wetangula and Khan also discussed parliamentary engagement between the two countries.

He said Kenya was keen to strengthen the ties for the greater benefit of the region.

“Pakistan has been a longstanding trading partner of Kenya, with our tea being a major export to their country,” Wetang’ula noted.

High Commissioner Khan echoed Wetangula’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of Kenya as a strategic partner for Pakistan in Africa. Speaker Wetangula hosted Pakistan’s High Commissioner Ibrar Husnain Khan at his office in Parliament Buildings on Wednesday/PBU

He emphasized the shared goals of both countries in promoting economic growth, cultural exchange, and regional stability.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed optimism about the future of Kenya-Pakistan relations.

They agreed to continue working closely to explore new opportunities for collaboration, particularly in trade, investment, and education.

Speaker Wetangula mentioned that the meeting was a significant milestone in Kenya-Pakistan diplomatic relations, reflecting the two nations’ close ties and shared interests.

He stated that Kenya and Pakistan’s longtime relationship serves as a testament to the benefits of ongoing diplomatic efforts and cooperation.

