We’re working well with President Ruto, Gachagua insists despite raging turbulence in Mt Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet



NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua refutes speculation of discord with President William Ruto, affirming a strong working bond.

Speaking at a church service in Matharu, Kesses constituency, Uasin Gishu County, Gachagua reassured their unity and effective collaboration.

“I and President Ruto are working seamlessly, with mutual respect and coordination. Our government remains steadfast,” stated Gachagua, addressing concerns raised after his absence during the President’s return from the US.

Gachagua had last week retreated to Mt Kenya for ‘prayers and meditation’ and only resurfaced to see off the President for the US state visit.

On Sunday, Gachagua emphasized the importance of national unity, urging all Kenyans to embrace diversity and peaceful coexistence.

Gachagua commended President Ruto’s efforts in fostering national unity, calling on leaders to follow suit.

These statements follow Gachagua’s criticism in Eldoret on Saturday, where he accused Rift Valley leaders allied with President Ruto of meddling in Mt. Kenya politics, exacerbating regional divisions and premature succession discussions.

About The Author