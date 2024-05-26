Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto shakes hands with his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua who saw him off at JKIA when he departed fora three-day State visit to the US on May 19, 2024.

Top stories

We’re working well with President Ruto, Gachagua insists despite raging turbulence in Mt Kenya

Gachagua was conspicuously missing at JKIA to receive the President when he landed from the US on Saturday.

Published


NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua refutes speculation of discord with President William Ruto, affirming a strong working bond.

Speaking at a church service in Matharu, Kesses constituency, Uasin Gishu County, Gachagua reassured their unity and effective collaboration.

“I and President Ruto are working seamlessly, with mutual respect and coordination. Our government remains steadfast,” stated Gachagua, addressing concerns raised after his absence during the President’s return from the US.

Gachagua had last week retreated to Mt Kenya for ‘prayers and meditation’ and only resurfaced to see off the President for the US state visit.

On Sunday, Gachagua emphasized the importance of national unity, urging all Kenyans to embrace diversity and peaceful coexistence.

Gachagua commended President Ruto’s efforts in fostering national unity, calling on leaders to follow suit.

These statements follow Gachagua’s criticism in Eldoret on Saturday, where he accused Rift Valley leaders allied with President Ruto of meddling in Mt. Kenya politics, exacerbating regional divisions and premature succession discussions.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

President Ruto defends luxury jet for US State Visit; it was cheaper than KQ

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – President William Ruto has defended his decision to use a luxury private jet for his 4-day State Visit to...

23 mins ago

Top stories

Focus on Kenya’s achievements from the US, not Ruto’s jet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 26 – Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has emphasized the importance of focusing on the substantive outcomes of President William Ruto’s recent...

2 hours ago

Top stories

3 suspects arrested with 298 Cocaine stashed in teddy bears in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya May 26 – Police have made multiple arrests and discoveries in Nairobi and Meru County, seizing 298 pellets of Cocaine. Three suspects...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya Power Announces Scheduled Power Outages in Five Counties

“The listed areas will be affected by planned power interruptions on May 26, 2024. The interruption is part of network maintenance,” stated Kenya Power....

3 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya MPs begin probe on conduct of British Troops training in Kenya this week

The inquiry will assess BATUK’s operational integrity, including safety protocols, compliance with legal requirements, and adherence to established military standards.

5 hours ago

World

Namibia lauds education access for marginalized groups on Africa day

WINDHOEK, May 26 (Xinhua) — Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba said on Saturday that the country is making progress in expanding access to education and...

5 hours ago

World

Elon Musk opposes U.S. tariffs on Chinese EVs

Tesla broke ground on a mega factory in Shanghai on Thursday to manufacture its energy-storage batteries, Megapacks, a project hailed by the company as...

5 hours ago

Africa

WFP implements anticipatory action to mitigate impact of floods in Somalia

MOGADISHU, May 26 (Xinhua) — The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said it, along with its partners, has successfully implemented the second anticipatory...

5 hours ago