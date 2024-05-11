Connect with us

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang/FILE

EDUCATION

We don’t need a term extension to cover the syllabus: Kipsang

Belio, who appealed to school heads to accommodate learners with fee balances, said adequate measures were in place to cover lost time.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 — Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang has assured stakeholders that teachers will adequately cover the syllabus without extending the second term.

 “By the time our children are sitting for assessment and examinations at the end of the year, we shall have made sure that we have covered the necessary syllabus and content that is expected of us as teachers,” Dr Kipsang explained on Friday.

He said the ministry had deployed measures to ensure that the syllabus coverage for the second term is realized as per the teaching calendar.

The PS said the Ministry in collaboration with other government agencies, is fixing the damaged facilities at schools, ahead of the reopening on Monday next week.

“As we open schools on Monday, we acknowledge that there are still challenges in a few of our schools in terms of the damage that may have occurred,” he said.

“I would like to give you the assurance that we are working together with our MPs through CDF within the shortest time possible, to make sure that we bring all facilities to the level that is conducive for learning,” he added.

Minimal demands

The Principal Secretary has also urged school heads to minimize demands as they receive learners back.

“I would like to ask our teachers not to put any conditions on our children as they come to school.  Many of them may have lost their uniforms because of the problems that were there and therefore let us be humane as we receive them to school,” he said.

Dr. Kipsang made the remarks on Friday at Kinale forest in Lari Sub-county,  Kiambu County when he led other government officials in a tree-planting exercise.

He said in partnership with the community, they were able to plant over 17,000 trees, surpassing the target by 6,000.

The Principal Secretary called on Kenyans to support the tree-planting drive, saying it’s a key solution to the effects emanating from climate change.

