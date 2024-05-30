Wamuchomba promises UDA ‘bumpy’ and ‘itchy’ journey to 2027

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 — Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has fired back at the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after the outfit listed her among errant members that could face disciplinary action.

“I’m happy you have started the Journey it will be bumpy and Itchy,” the outspoken lawmaker countered, accusing UDA of betraying the central region.

Wamuchomba claimed her demand for more resource allocation to the region under the One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling campaign angered UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala promoting Wednesday’s warning.

She accused UDA of using the matter as “political bait” saying “Mt Kenya population just believed in UDA on this promise”.

Malala cited Wamuchomba among errant members accusing her of fueling disunity and disrespecting the party leadership over her remarks at the Limuru III conference convened by a faction of Azimio leaders in Mt Kenya region.

Wamuchomba dared Malala to take measures he deems fit vowing to put on a fight.

In his statement on arrival from China where the UDA Secretariat engaged the Communist Party, Malala ordered Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and Muchomba (Githunguri) to cease their attacks on the party leadership including the presidency, or have disciplinary action taken against them.

‘Stern warning’

He said the recent public sentiments by the three members of the party disrespect the leadership of the party they pledged to serve.

“Let this be a stern warning to desist from such actions with immediate effect. This behavior will not [be] tolerated within the realms of our party,” said Malala.

Malala also warned Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport) and Moses Kuria (Public Service) asking them to cease political activity per the law.

He advised them to resign and join the political arena should they wish to pursue politics.

Malala warned young politicians in the party engaged in premature 2032 campaigns to stop such activities and focus on delivering service to the public.

“Early campaigning not only distracts from your responsibilities but also disrespects the trust placed in you by the electorate. Should you continue with these premature campaigns the party will take stern disciplinary action against you,” said Malala.

The call to order came following weeks of public attacks between two factions in the ruling UDA.

On May 26, Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi rebuked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s recent warning that Rift Valley MPs should refrain from engaging in Central Kenya politics.

Siege on Gachagua

Sudi said Gachagua had no authority to direct any politician or leader on where they should engage their politics in Kenya.

“You cannot control where I go. If we all stayed in our respective constituencies, then we would not be in government. We had to fly all over the country to ask Kenyans to elect this government,” he stated.

Gachagua had taken the fight against the Sudi-led faction to the president’s stronghold warning “young politicians” against interfering in Central Kenya politics during a meeting in Kesses on May 25.

“The problem is a few leaders here from this region who have proximity to the President are the ones meddling with Central Kenya politics and involving themselves in premature 2032 succession,” Gachagua stated.

The DP launched the onslaught after emerging from a week-long absence from State function on May 19.

Kahiga who accompanied him to a church event at the time argued Mount Kenya region would not allow anyone to mistreat Gachagua.

He said the people elected Gachagua to his current position.

“I want to say here in front of everyone, we will not allow our son (Gachagua) to go through what Ruto went through in the hands of Uhuru Kenyatta. We will not allow our son to be mistreated. We will not,” Kahiga said.

