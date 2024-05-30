Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Wamalwa welcomes one man-one vote-one shilling push

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Democratic Action Party of Kenya Leader Eugene Wamalwa  has welcomed the one man- one vote- one shilling push stating that the revenue sharing formula will ensure the national cake is shared equally.

Speaking on Thursday at a press conference in Nairobi, Wamalwa said the party has now joined the one man –one vote –one shilling bandwagon affirming that the proposed  revenue sharing formula  based on population will ensure fair  and equitable resource distribution.

“DAP K  party fully welcomes  the one man- one vote- one shilling campaign because this will ensure that the  national cake is shared equally among all Kenyans. Resources will be distributed equally to all Kenyans,” said Wamalwa.

The DAP K party leader stated that the proposed revenue sharing formula will not only benefit people from the Mt Kenya region alone but all Kenyans across the country.

“The one man –one vote-one shilling is not for Mt Kenya people alone but the formula will benefit all Kenyans across all the 47 counties. As a party will fully support the formula for fair resource distribution to all Kenyans,” he said.

The funding formula continues to raise debate among leaders across the country with the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua emphasizing its importance for equitable resource distribution across Kenya, particularly in the Mt. Kenya region.

The deputy president who also joined the push for the one man –one vote –one shilling campaign is advocating for more revenues to regions that have high populations since they contribute the most taxes.

“In matters of revenue sharing, I firmly believe in one-man-one-vote-one-shilling. It’s a straightforward concept: the more people there are in an area,  the more taxes they contribute and the more funding they deserve to receive,” Gachagua said

He stated that any leader from the Mt Kenya region who is opposed to the implementation of the One Man-One Vote-One Shilling formula should be considered a traitor as the funding formula will draw more allocation of resources to the region.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria who first mooted the funding formula says it is the only better way of ensuring equitable resource distribution across the country.

