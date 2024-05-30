Connect with us

Wamalwa faults NCIC for recommending outlawing regional meetings

Wamalwa said all political parties are entitled to hold their gatherings in different regions of the nation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Leader Eugene Wamalwa has faulted the National Cohesion and Integration Commission’s recommendation to outlaw regional meetings such as the recent Limuru 3.

Speaking on Thursday at a press conference in Nairobi, Wamalwa said that all political parties are entitled to hold their gatherings in different regions of the nation.

Wamalwa indicated that the meeting will bring together leaders from the western part of the country to address interests of the region as well as the unity of the party.

“Just as the Limuru 3 meeting was held a few weeks ago by leaders from the Mt Kenya region we will also soon hold our own Bukhungu 3 meeting and it will bring together leaders from the western region,” he stated.

The DAP-K party leader declared that the party would soon host the Bukhungu 3 meeting despite the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) quashing such political gatherings which may cause disunity across the country.

“We want to tell NCIC that we have the right under freedom of association as stipulated in our constitution and we will be holding our Bukhungu 3 meeting to discuss our interests as people from western Kenya,” he said.

In its recommendation through a petition to parliament targeted at promoting national unity and cohesion across the Nation the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) cited that such meetings may cause ethnic divisions among Kenyans particularly during the elections period.

Also through its petition to parliament NCIC is seeking a bid to have certain counties renamed citing ‘Ethnic-Based’ Identities.

Among the targeted counties include Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nandi, Kisii, Turkana, Embu, Samburu, Taita Taveta, West Pokot, and Elgeyo Marakwet.

According to the commission chairperson Samuel Kobia the listed counties that NCIC is seeking to be renamed are identified by specific ethnic groups stating that the initiative will help eliminate potential discrimination along the ethnic zones.

“In the implementation of the recommendations of our Ethnic and Diversity Audit 2023 for County Public Service, NCIC shall advocate for tabling of a motion in Parliament for renaming counties that are identified by specific ethnic groups to eliminate potential discrimination along ethnic lines,” Kobia stated.

