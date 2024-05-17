Waiguru rubbishes one-man-one-vote-one-shilling debate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, May 17 – Kirinyaga Governor exert criticises supporters of the One Man, One Vote, One Shilling Formula.

Governor Ann Waiguru has cancelled the much-anticipated Limuru 3 meeting slated for tomorrow, blaming the organisers.

Speaking at a food distribution at St. Luke’s ACK church in Mwea constituency, Waiguru stated that campaigns are done and leaders should focus on keeping their promises to voters.

She has referred to the conference as a scheme for early campaigns, noting that elections have ended, 2027 is far away, and leaders must be given a chance to deliver.

She said that as one of the UDA governors, she will not participate in such forums, urging leaders to desist from early campaigns and divisive and tribal politics.

On the ranging debate of the allocation formula, Waiguru has dismissed proponents of One Man, One Vote,one One Shilling, saying that as governors they have presented their proposals on revenue allocation across the country.

The debate has attracted views across the political divide after Deputy President Rigathi Gacagua hinted at pushing for the implementation of the one-man, one-vote formula.

Waiguru claims that the Mt. Kenya region is not comparable to other regions, which still have a large population, and warns authorities against regional politics that could cause divides in the country.

She claims that the council of governors is advocating for an increase in county funding.

