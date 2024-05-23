(VIDEO) We shall strengthen partnerships between our countries – Biden to Ruto

#CapitalFmNews
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – American Television host and Film Producer Steve Harvey has revealed he will be visiting Kenya in September following an...
Kenya’s government has defended the cost of President William Ruto’s trip to the US. The price of hiring the luxury private jet in which...
NAIROBI, Kenya May 21-Questions have emerged over the actual tax utilized during the renovations conducted at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in preparation...
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says any leader from the Mt Kenya region who is opposed to the implementation of...
KIRINYAGA, Kenya, May 21 – The Government will write off debts owed by coffee farmers’ cooperative societies and unions as part of the intervention...
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The prosecution has lined up 422 witnesses in the manslaughter case against Shakahola cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 94...
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has continued to push for unity among leaders in the Mt Kenya region stating that as...
Among the projects affected include the upgrading of a health facility in Mombasa County into a level VI hospital which was estimated to cost...