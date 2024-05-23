KENYA US RELATIONS
(VIDEO) We have a historic moment to explore investment opportunities between Kenya and the US – Ruto
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Ministry of Education is on Thursday expected to launch the 2024 School Survey data collection exercise. The Census...
Kenyan President William Ruto will become the first African leader in more than 15 years to make an official state visit to the US....
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden on Wednesday hosted President William Ruto for a roundtable...
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – American Television host and Film Producer Steve Harvey has revealed he will be visiting Kenya in September following an...
Kenya’s government has defended the cost of President William Ruto’s trip to the US. The price of hiring the luxury private jet in which...
NAIROBI, Kenya May 21-Questions have emerged over the actual tax utilized during the renovations conducted at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in preparation...
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says any leader from the Mt Kenya region who is opposed to the implementation of...