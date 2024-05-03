Connect with us

(VIDEO) President Ruto postpones schools reopening for second term until further notice due to flooding

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt postpones schools reopening until further notice due to heavy rains

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – The government has postponed the countrywide reopening of schools until further notice due to the heavy rains that have...

10 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Machogu directs relocation of displaced people hosted in schools ahead of reopening

The CS urged parents to make sure their children get to school safely and on time due to weather circumstances that make it difficult...

45 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uphold KDF’s stellar reputation, President Ruto tells new command

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – President William Ruto has asked the newly appointed top command of the Kenya Defence Forces to uphold the institution’s...

3 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) President Ruto presides over installation of Gen Kahariri as new CDF

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Media Stakeholders mark annual World Press Freedom Day

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Media practitioners and stakeholders from various outlets are slated to mark the World Press Freedom Day under the auspice...

3 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Kenya’s First Female Air Force Commander takes oath of office

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

House Deputy Majority Whip Waqo to chair 11-member team on CS Linturi’s ouster

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Marsabit County Representative Naomi Waqo has been elected as the chairperson of the Select Committee probing the proposed dismissal...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

115 camps set up in 19 counties to accommodate those displaced by floods

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3- The government has set 115 camps across 19 counties to accommodate those displaced by floods. According to the Interior Ministry...

5 hours ago