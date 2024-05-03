NATIONAL NEWS
(VIDEO) President Ruto postpones schools reopening for second term until further notice due to flooding
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – The government has postponed the countrywide reopening of schools until further notice due to the heavy rains that have...
The CS urged parents to make sure their children get to school safely and on time due to weather circumstances that make it difficult...
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – President William Ruto has asked the newly appointed top command of the Kenya Defence Forces to uphold the institution’s...
About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...
NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Media practitioners and stakeholders from various outlets are slated to mark the World Press Freedom Day under the auspice...
NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Marsabit County Representative Naomi Waqo has been elected as the chairperson of the Select Committee probing the proposed dismissal...
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3- The government has set 115 camps across 19 counties to accommodate those displaced by floods. According to the Interior Ministry...