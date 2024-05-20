(VIDEO) President Ruto and his entourage arrive in the US for historic State Visit

#CapitalFmNews
Popular
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor has requested an additional Sh100 million funding for pathology and forensic services on the ongoing...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The Government says the Kenyan economy has recorded a significant bounce back after it reported a GDP growth rate...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has called for a review of the 2 million Shillings...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – President William Ruto has mourned the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as a fearless and dedicated leader who sought...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The Kenya Meteorological Department says it is monitoring Tropical Cyclone IALY over the South West Indian Ocean even as...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The national carrier, Kenya Airways says the main cause of disruptions in its flight scheduling is due to the...
Top stories
Last week, Thirdway Alliance Kenya, led by Dr. Ekuru Aukot, filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the government from sending police to violence-plagued Haiti...
NATIONAL NEWS
Thirdway Alliance moved to court on Friday to stop the impending deployment of a 1,000 strong contingent to Haiti citing flagrant disregard of court...