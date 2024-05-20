Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

(VIDEO) President Ruto and his entourage arrive in the US for historic State Visit

Published



#CapitalFmNews

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt pathologist seeks Sh100mn for operational costs for Shakahola deaths’ probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor has requested an additional Sh100 million funding for pathology and forensic services on the ongoing...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s economy grew 5.6 per cent in 2023: Economic Survey

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The Government says the Kenyan economy has recorded a significant bounce back after it reported a GDP growth rate...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNCCI urges review of Sh2mn penalty for eTMIS non-compliant MSMEs

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has called for a review of the 2 million Shillings...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Mourns Raisi as a fearless leader

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – President William Ruto has mourned the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as a fearless and dedicated leader who sought...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Met department closely monitoring Tropical Cyclone IALY

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The Kenya Meteorological Department says it is monitoring Tropical Cyclone IALY over the South West Indian Ocean even as...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Grounding of 787 Dreamliners caused flight scheduling disruptions – Kenya Airways

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – The national carrier, Kenya Airways says the main cause of disruptions in its flight scheduling is due to the...

8 hours ago

Top stories

LSK Declares Planned Police Deployment to Haiti Unlawful

Last week, Thirdway Alliance Kenya, led by Dr. Ekuru Aukot, filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the government from sending police to violence-plagued Haiti...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Thirdway Party petitions against Kenya-led Haiti Mission citing lack of Gazette

Thirdway Alliance moved to court on Friday to stop the impending deployment of a 1,000 strong contingent to Haiti citing flagrant disregard of court...

2 days ago