Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

KENYA US RELATIONS

(VIDEO) President Ruto accorded full state reception by US President Biden at the White House

Published

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA wants budget allocation capped to 2pc minimum of revenue collected

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is now pushing for its budget allocations to be capped at a minimum of...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh614mn assets of ex-City Hall’s Finance boss to be seized by EACC after court’s nod

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has received a green light to seize Sh614 worth of assets belonging to former...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to receive 8 Hueys, 8 MD-500s choppers from the US

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Kenya is set to receive 16 US-manufactured helicopters to bolster its ability to provide regional peace. According to a...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya secures Sh132.3bn deal to boost digital economy

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Kenya has secured a sh132.3 billion deal to boost its digital economy ecosystem. This is expected to enhance the...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Project Draws Young Farmers to Profitable Poultry Farming

NAIROBI, Kenya May 23 -Two international organisations have escalated efforts to roll out improved agriculture projects targeting the youth in mainly semi-arid regions to...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

14mn trees planted during National Tree Growing day – Mwaura

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura says 14 million trees were planted during the May 10 National Tree Growing day. Mwaura...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Silent Red-Eyes disease ravaging Busia citizens

TESO, Kenya, May 23 – An uproar among Busia residents as the Re-eye disease spreads rapidly within the County with doctors now raising an...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh1.25bn set aside to replenish BCG, HPV, Oral Polio vaccines

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Ministry of Health says Sh1.25 billion has been set aside to replenish BCG, HPV, Oral Polio and Measles...

9 hours ago