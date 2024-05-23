KENYA US RELATIONS
(VIDEO) President Ruto accorded full state reception by US President Biden at the White House
Popular
County News
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is now pushing for its budget allocations to be capped at a minimum of...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has received a green light to seize Sh614 worth of assets belonging to former...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Kenya is set to receive 16 US-manufactured helicopters to bolster its ability to provide regional peace. According to a...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Kenya has secured a sh132.3 billion deal to boost its digital economy ecosystem. This is expected to enhance the...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya May 23 -Two international organisations have escalated efforts to roll out improved agriculture projects targeting the youth in mainly semi-arid regions to...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura says 14 million trees were planted during the May 10 National Tree Growing day. Mwaura...
NATIONAL NEWS
TESO, Kenya, May 23 – An uproar among Busia residents as the Re-eye disease spreads rapidly within the County with doctors now raising an...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Ministry of Health says Sh1.25 billion has been set aside to replenish BCG, HPV, Oral Polio and Measles...