Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

US names Kenya major ally as Russian influence grows in Africa

Published

US President Joe Biden has named Kenya as a major non-Nato ally, making it the first sub-Saharan African country to receive that designation.

Biden announced the move during a three-day state visit by Kenyan President William Ruto.

It is the first such visit to Washington by an African leader in more than 15 years and comes Russia and China have expanded their influence across the continent.

Several governments in the Sahel region and western Africa have also fallen to military coups, leading to the removal of co-operation missions with western nations.

The extension of major non-Nato ally status will allow Nairobi to engage in closer security cooperation with Washington and obtain more sophisticated US weapons.

Doing so is “a fulfilment of years of collaboration,” Mr Biden said at a joint news conference with Mr Ruto at the White House on Thursday.

Kenya has emerged as an important security partner to the US in East Africa, and is also part of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group coalition, which meets to coordinate on how to arm Kyiv against Moscow.

The strengthening of its US alliance come as Washington faces setbacks in other areas of Africa.

This week the Pentagon confirmed a full withdrawal of around 1,000 troops from Niger by September following the breakdown of security cooperation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Niger has grown closer to Russia and Iran after its democratically elected president was toppled in a coup last year.

Washington has also been pleased by Kenya’s recent pledge to send 1,000 of its police officers to Haiti.

The only phone call President Biden made to a leader in sub-Saharan Africa last year was to Mr Ruto, about Nairobi’s promise to lead a multinational force to the Caribbean nation.

“Our joint counterterrorism operations have degraded Isis and Al-Shabaab across East Africa,” Mr Biden said.

“Our mutual support for Ukraine has rallied the world to stand behind the UN charter. And our work together on Haiti is helping pave the way to reduce instability and insecurity.”

Mr Ruto said said that “Kenya and Africa have a strong and committed friend” in Mr Biden.

Once approved by the US Congress, Kenya will become the 19th country to be named a major non-Nato ally.

About The Author

BBC

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Infighting between Orengo, Oduol rears head again as they seek Senate intervention

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Party politics have continued to draw a dagger between Siaya Governor James Orengo and his Deputy William Oduol with...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Fistula survivors in Kisii celebrate journey to recovery as world marks obstetric fistula day

KISII, Kenya, May 24 – As the world marked obstetric fistula day whose theme was ‘ overcoming barriers to provide more treatment,’ obstetric fistula...

2 hours ago

Haiti Mission

(VIDEO) Ruto and Biden defend deployment of Kenyan troops to Haiti

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto launches plan to revamp Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – President William Ruto has launched a plan that will tackle the economic growth challenges related to urban land use...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Imminent crisis at NCA as Treasury slashes entire Sh 1.3bn budget

NAIROBI, Kenya May 24 -The supervision of various buildings might face a hurdle after the National treasury cut the entire Sh 1.3 billion budget...

2 hours ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

(VIDEO) President Ruto accorded full state reception by US President Biden at the White House

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA wants budget allocation capped to 2pc minimum of revenue collected

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is now pushing for its budget allocations to be capped at a minimum of...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh614mn assets of ex-City Hall’s Finance boss to be seized by EACC after court’s nod

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has received a green light to seize Sh614 worth of assets belonging to former...

20 hours ago