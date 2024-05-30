Connect with us

Africa

US blacklists top Museveni allies over graft, rights abuses

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 — The United States has designated five senior Ugandan officials over their involvement in corruption and rights abuses.

Those listed in the designation that entails visa restrictions include House Speaker Anita Among cited for “involvement in significant corruption tied to her leadership of Uganda’s Parliament”.

Among’s listing came amid a much-publicised correspondence between the Speaker and President Yoweri Museveni over her alleged ownership of a house in London.

In a letter dated May 23, Museveni tasked Among to explain the ownership status saying he had information “contrary to what you told me”.

“Do you own that house or are you renting it?” the President posed in a letter copied to Uganda’s anti-corruption authority.

Also listed for corruption are Former Minister of Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu, former Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu, and Minister of State for Finance Amos Lugolobi.

“All four officials abused their public positions for their personal benefit at the expense of Ugandans,” the US State Department stated Thursday.

The State Department singled out a former senior military official for rights abuses shining a spotlight on President Museveni’s iron fist approach to critics characterised by crackdowns on opposition parties and their officials.

Peter Elwelu, former Deputy Chief of the Ugandan Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), stands accused of gross human rights violations.

“Specifically, Peter Elwelu was involved, while commanding UPDF forces, in extrajudicial killings that were committed by members of the UPDF,” Mathew Miller, the department’s spokesperson.

Miller added the officials are “generally ineligible for entry into the United States”.

Protecting democracy

The State Department vowed a sustained push to protect democracy in Uganda, signaling possible further designations in the future.

Museveni came to power in 1986 after leading an armed resistance against Milton Obote/State House Uganda

“The Department is also taking steps to impose visa restrictions on multiple other Ugandan officials for undermining the democratic process and repressing members of marginalized or vulnerable populations in Uganda.”

Observers have accused Museveni, who came to power in 1986 after leading an armed resistance against Milton Obote, of extending his stay in power by rigging elections, allegations he has consistently denied.

The United States accused the unnamed individuals earmarked for designation of being “responsible for, or complicit in, the repression of Ugandan members of political opposition groups, civil society organizers, and vulnerable communities in Uganda”.

Washington promised to support Ugandans’ fight for democracy and good governance.

“The United States stands with Ugandans advocating for democratic principles, a government that delivers for all its citizens, and accountability for actions committed by those who abuse their position through corruption and gross violations of human rights,” Miller said.

The United States singled out impunity as an enabler for an extended stay in power resulting in slowed development, crime, and unequal distribution of resources, impacting underrepresented and underserved populations disproportionally. 

“Today’s actions reaffirm the U.S. commitment to support transparency in Uganda’s democratic processes, counter corruption globally, and address the broader culture of impunity that prevents all Ugandans from enjoying their human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

About The Author

JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Jeremiah Wakaya is a multimedia journalist and Online Editor with a passion for international affairs, constitutional litigation, and governance. 

He brings a unique perspective to key events in the ever-evolving landscape of online media with a digital-first approach that emphasizes on accuracy while unpacking intricacies of foreign policy, constitutional litigation, and legal complexities.

See author's posts

