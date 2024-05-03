Uphold KDF’s stellar reputation, President Ruto tells new command

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – President William Ruto has asked the newly appointed top command of the Kenya Defence Forces to uphold the institution’s integrity and professionalism.

The President said KDF has a rich history of unwavering dedication, commitment and discipline that have positioned Kenya in a very positive manner.

“Our KDF has a history of professionalism, loyalty and commitment. I exhort you to live up to that history,” he said.

President Ruto made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Chief of the Defence Forces, General Charles Kahariri, and other generals at State House Nairobi.

Also sworn in were Lt-General John Omenda (Vice Chief of the Defence Forces), Major General Fatima Ahmed (Kenya Air Force Commander) and Major-General Paul Otieno (Kenya Navy Commander).

The President said the new team should serve the country and people devoid of tribal and ethnic inclinations.

“You have my support and the goodwill of the people of Kenya,” he said.

He also asked them to be firm, but fair when dealing with their juniors.

In response to the flooding challenges the country faces, President Ruto said the government is mobilising the KDF to lead a multi-agency effort aimed at mitigating the impact of floods as a result of climate change.

He said KDF’s capabilities are essential to the success of the operation.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, among others.

