Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Uphold KDF’s stellar reputation, President Ruto tells new command

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – President William Ruto has asked the newly appointed top command of the Kenya Defence Forces to uphold the institution’s integrity and professionalism.

The President said KDF has a rich history of unwavering dedication, commitment and discipline that have positioned Kenya in a very positive manner.

“Our KDF has a history of professionalism, loyalty and commitment. I exhort you to live up to that history,” he said.

President Ruto made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Chief of the Defence Forces, General Charles Kahariri, and other generals at State House Nairobi.

Also sworn in were Lt-General John Omenda (Vice Chief of the Defence Forces), Major General Fatima Ahmed (Kenya Air Force Commander) and Major-General Paul Otieno (Kenya Navy Commander).

The President said the new team should serve the country and people devoid of tribal and ethnic inclinations.

“You have my support and the goodwill of the people of Kenya,” he said.

He also asked them to be firm, but fair when dealing with their juniors.

In response to the flooding challenges the country faces, President Ruto said the government is mobilising the KDF to lead a multi-agency effort aimed at mitigating the impact of floods as a result of climate change.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said KDF’s capabilities are essential to the success of the operation.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, among others.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

(VIDEO) President Ruto presides over installation of Gen Kahariri as new CDF

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

3 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Media Stakeholders mark annual World Press Freedom Day

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Media practitioners and stakeholders from various outlets are slated to mark the World Press Freedom Day under the auspice...

11 mins ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Kenya’s First Female Air Force Commander takes oath of office

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

16 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

House Deputy Majority Whip Waqo to chair 11-member team on CS Linturi’s ouster

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Marsabit County Representative Naomi Waqo has been elected as the chairperson of the Select Committee probing the proposed dismissal...

45 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

115 camps set up in 19 counties to accommodate those displaced by floods

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3- The government has set 115 camps across 19 counties to accommodate those displaced by floods. According to the Interior Ministry...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

11-member committee to probe allegations against CS Linturi

Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa urged the members of the select committee to undertake their mandate with utmost objectivity and impartiality.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA revokes licenses of 64 PSV SACCOs

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – The National Transport and Safety Authority(NTSA) has revoked the licenses for 64 Public Service Vehicle (PSV) SACCOs following noncompliance...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans blame matatu drivers, Murkomen for increased road accidents

NAIROBI Kenya May 2- Public transport drivers and Transport Cabinet Secretary have emerged as entities deemed to be highly responsible for the majority of...

18 hours ago