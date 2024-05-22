UoN Council vows to act on defiance amid leadership crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 — The Council of the University of Nairobi has vowed action amid defiance over a leadership contest at the institution.

Council Chairperson Professor Amukowa Anangwe Wednesday asserted the decision to send Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama on leave, further saying a directive reversing administrative actions he undertook stands.

“This announcement serves as a critical reminder of the Council’s authority and its commitment to upholding the integrity of the university’s governance,” Prof Anangwe said in a memo reinforcing the Council’s position adopted on April 19.

“All members of the university community are urged to adhere strictly to the directives to avoid further disruptions and ensure the smooth functioning of the institution,” he said.

Prof Anangwe cited legal developments, including a judgment from the Employment and Labour Relations Court) and a related Court of Appeal case which had issued stay orders on university reforms.

He affirmed that Prof Ayub Njoroge Gitau will continue to serve in an acting capacity as Vice Chancellor following the compulsory leave directive on Prof Kiama.

Prof Anangwe said the designated VC has the full authority of the Council to fulfill the position’s responsibilities.

The University had in a memo on Friday, May 17, sent the embattled VC on a compulsory leave amid a sustained onslaught on Prof Kiama.

Prof Kiama has been embroiled in a contest with the Council since 2022 that saw him lock horns with then Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha, himself a former Vice Chancellor at the University.

Prof Magoha had in May 2020 revoked Kiama’s appointment, instead appointing Prof Isaac Mbeche as the new VC in an acting capacity.

A legal contest would later see Mbeche’s appointment revoked paving way for Kiama’s assumption.

