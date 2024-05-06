UN-Avenue in Runda closed due to flooding

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The ongoing floods in Nairobi have prompted the urban roads regulator’s decision to close some roads.

According to the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), one of the roads closed due to flooding include the UN-Avenue in Runda.



The sections affected are between off Ruaka Road round about and Magnolia close. We are closely monitoring the situation and will update on the progress.

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes and exercise caution.

Various sectors have suffered from the heavy downpour, prompting the government to postpone school reopening indefinitely as a precautionary measure.

