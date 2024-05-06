Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

UN-Avenue in Runda closed due to flooding

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The ongoing floods in Nairobi have prompted the urban roads regulator’s decision to close some roads.

According to the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), one of the roads closed due to flooding include the UN-Avenue in Runda.

“The sections affected are between off Ruaka Road round about and Magnolia close,” KURA stated.

The sections affected are between off Ruaka Road round about and Magnolia close. We are closely monitoring the situation and will update on the progress.

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes and exercise caution.

Various sectors have suffered from the heavy downpour, prompting the government to postpone school reopening indefinitely as a precautionary measure.

About The Author

ELSIE MURUNGA

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to honour long-serving Ndeiya Councillor Njenga – DP Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the government will honour the long-serving Ndeiya Councillor, Stephen Ndung’u Njenga, for his exemplary...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Turkwel dam safe despite heavy rains – KVDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The Kerio Valley Development Authority(KVDA) has assured that the Turkwel dam is safe despite the heavy rains and floods...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Do not lower guard, despite Sunday Sunshine, Kenya Met warns

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The Kenya Meteorological Services says there is an elevated risk of moderate to heavy rainfall for much of the...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to re-construct all damaged roads, schools

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, May 6 – The National Chairperson Committee of Transport and Infrastructure, George Kariuki Ndia Member of Parliament says roads and schools damaged...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rescue teams turn to Choppers and Speed Boats evacuate flood victims

Over 227,000 people have been affected by the floods across the country since March when the heavy rains linked to El Nino started.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi to experience water rationing despite heavy rains

The Director attributed the shortage to heavy rains and floods that have washed away some supply pipelines

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Machogu orders retention of learners already in school

Machogu issued the guidance after President William Ruto ordered the postponement of school reopening indefinitely in light of prevailing rains and floods.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto rallies MPs to anchor NG-CDF in law under NADCO reforms

During the marking of the 20th anniversary for the NG-CDF, the President questioned why MPs had delayed considering eight bills which intend to anchor...

3 days ago