UDA warns of action against Sudi, Wa Muchomba and Kahiga

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has put errant members on notice for undermining party unity and its leadership.

In a statement on Wednesday, UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala ordered Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and Githunguri’s Gathoni Wa Muchomba to cease their attacks on the party leadership including the presidency, or have disciplinary action taken against them.

He said the recent public sentiments by the three members of the party disrespect the leadership of the party they pledged to serve.

“Let this be a stern warning to desist from such actions with immediate effect. This behavior will not [be] tolerated within the realms of our party,” said Malala.

Malala also warned Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport) and Moses Kuria (Public Service) asking them to cease political activity per the law.

He advised them to resign and join the political arena should they wish to pursue politics.

Malala warned young politicians in the party engaged in premature 2032 campaigns to stop such activities and focus on delivering service to the public.

“Early campaigning not only distracts from your responsibilities but also disrespects the trust placed in you by the electorate. Should you continue with these premature campaigns the party will take stern disciplinary action against you,” said Malala.

The call to order came following weeks of public attacks between two factions in the ruling UDA.

On May 26, Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi rebuked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s recent warning that Rift Valley MPs should refrain from engaging in Central Kenya politics.

Siege on Gachagua

Sudi said Gachagua had no authority to direct any politician or leader on where they should engage their politics in Kenya.

“You cannot control where I go. If we all stayed in our respective constituencies, then we would not be in government. We had to fly all over the country to ask Kenyans to elect this government,” he stated.

“I am not someone you can threaten,” Sudi declared saying he had had enough.

The lawmaker accused Gachagua’s faction of fostering division by restricting political leaders from touring other regions.

“I will continue meeting people even in Mount Kenya and doing harambees. I learned [this] from the president himself, and I will not stop,” he added.

Gachagua had taken the fight against the Sudi-led faction to the president’s stronghold warning “young politicians” against interfering in Central Kenya politics during a meeting in Kesses on May 25.

“The problem is a few leaders here from this region who have proximity to the President are the ones meddling with Central Kenya politics and involving themselves in premature 2032 succession,” Gachagua stated.

The DP launched the onslaught after emerging from a week-long absence from State function on May 19.

Kahiga who accompanied him to a church event at the time argued Mount Kenya region would not allow anyone to mistreat Gachagua.

He said the people elected Gachagua to his current position.

“I want to say here in front of everyone, we will not allow our son (Gachagua) to go through what Ruto went through in the hands of Uhuru Kenyatta. We will not allow our son to be mistreated. We will not,” Kahiga said.

