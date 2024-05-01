UDA To Repeat Grassroots Polls In Parts of Nairobi, West Pokot, Narok and Busia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, KENYA, MAY 1 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) plans to hold repeat grassroots polls on May 4 in four counties where voting faced obstacles or was inconclusive.

According to Anthony Mwaura, UDA’s Chairman of the National Elections Board, West Pokot, Busia, Nairobi, and Narok will conduct the repeat polls on Saturday.

The first phase of UDA elections occurred on April 26, but 538 polling stations across the four counties didn’t conduct elections due to bad weather or incidents like vandalism or theft of equipment.

“As would be expected with the current torrential rains pounding across the

country, it was difficult for us to access some parts of the vast counties,

notably West Pokot and Narok,” Mwaura said, “Though we employed sufficient resources to reach as many parts, including two choppers that were on standby to

ferry election materials, it still became challenging to access all polling

centers in good time.”

Despite efforts like using helicopters to transport materials to remote areas, delays persisted in these polling stations, necessitating a re-vote for fairness.

Mwaura emphasized the party’s commitment to justice and fairness, prompting the decision for a repeat election where necessary.

The second phase, scheduled for June 22, 2024, will include 13 counties, with digital coordination simplifying the voting process. Voters only need to present their ID cards, ensuring transparency.

The use of electronic gadgets will guide voters through the process, ensuring fairness and transparency, according to Mwaura.

Despite challenges in the first phase, Mwaura expressed confidence and motivation for the upcoming elections, praising the successful execution of the initial phase.

Meanwhile, the Orange Democratic Party postponed grassroots elections in Busia, Siaya, Kajiado, and Wajir due to ongoing heavy rains causing flooding across the country.

