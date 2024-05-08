UDA declares ward-level contests in Nairobi, 4 other counties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, May 8 — The United Democratic Alliance has invited bids from its members on various leadership positions ahead of upcoming ward-level elections.

UDA Chairperson Antony Mwaura said, in a statement on Wednesday, the positions are open in all wards in Nairobi, Narok, West Pokot, Homabay, and Busia counties.

Mwaura said those seeking to contest the elections slated for May 18 have until May 15 to submit the required documents.

“Eligible members must be elected polling Centre officials or UDA-elected and nominated MCAs. Note that elected and nominated MCAs must contest for the ward positions and are not automatic officials,” he stated.

The positions include Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson, Secretary and Deputy Secretary, Treasurer and Organizing Secretary.

UDA will require its members to pick a person of the opposite gender to deputize the Chairperson and Secretary in every ward.

Also open for contests are positions for representatives of Youth, Women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), MSMEs, farmers, religious groups, professionals, and seven additional members (with at least three of the opposite gender).

Mwaura said the party will receive applications through its portal https://uda.ke/

He promised to subsequently communicate the details on specific venues per ward.

“We encourage all eligible members to participate in these elections. Your active involvement is crucial in shaping the future of our party and ensuring effective leadership at the ward level,” Mwaura said.

