Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Trees best weaponry in war against climate change, CS Tuya says.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya says tree growing is an effective antidote to the worsening climate crisis which she termed as the greatest existential threat currently facing humanity.

She spoke at the Embakasi Garrison in Nairobi where she joined her defence counterpart Aden Duale and the Kenya Defence Forces rank and file led by Deputy Army Commander Maj Gen Mohamed Hassan and General Officer Commanding (GOC) Eastern Command Maj Gen Luka Kutto.

“Trees are our greatest allies in the fight against the climate crisis which is the greatest existential threat of our time,” the CS said.

Tuya said Kenya’s security apparatus including the military and the police had acknowledged climate change as an escalator of insecurity especially among communities occupying vulnerable ecosystems and degraded landscapes.

“As you have seen with our colleague CS Kindiki of Interior, climate change is topping insecurity problems in our country. So, it is an existential problem which commands us to have and to strengthen the whole-of-Government approach,” she said.

With an annual target of propagating 80 million seedlings and planting 50 million trees, CS Tuya said the military was her ministry’s greatest ally in the Kenya Kwanza administration’s flagship climate action programme that seeks to raise Kenya’s tree cover to 30 percent in ten years by growing 15 billion trees.

CS Tuya explained that the new approach where each cabinet secretary has been assigned specific degraded ecosystems for full restoration was meant to shift the country from the traditional tree planting to nurturing trees to maturity.

“We have targets for each and every ministry, department and agency of government. We have shifted from simply planting trees to growing them to maturity,” she stated.

“That’s why, as a cabinet directive, we have a cabinet secretary, with all their departments and agencies, out there in the field making sure that we’re keeping up with our targets,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On his part, CS Duale acknowledged that climate change was an insecurity multiplier and assured that his ministry was determined to achieve its seedling propagation and tree growing targets ahead of schedule.

He said KDF had established a dedicated ecosystem restoration unit charged with driving forward the tree growing initiative that had, among other achievements, overseen the growing of 12 million since the launch of the initiative in December 2022.

Maj Gen Luka Kutto, KDF’s GOC Eastern Command also spoke at the event, assuring that his soldiers were determined to overshoot set seedling propagation and tree growing targets.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) CSs Murkomen and Kuria warned to stop politicking and focus on portfolio challenges

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

4 hours ago

Politics

(VIDEO) UDA puts MPs Wa Muchomba, Sudi, and Governor Kahiga on notice for undermining party unity

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Embu court suspends implementation Of Muguka Ban

EMBU, Kenya, May 28 – Muguka farmers and traders in Embu have won reprieve after the High Court on Tuesday temporarily suspended Muguka ban...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EU Naval Force conducts first multi-agency exercise with Kenya to boost maritime security

The exercise, named USALAMA BAHARINI, ran from May 20-24 and involved the Kenyan Navy and the Kenyan Coast Guard Service.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to meet Coastal Governors next week on Muguka trade

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – President William Ruto has called  a meeting of political leaders in counties affected by the Muguka ban next week...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Garissa Chief arrested for seeking bribes from refugees seeking services

NAIROBI Kenya, May 28 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Garissa Chief for extorting money from refugees seeking services from his...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Policeman officer among 3 arrested over US Embassy staff shooting

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – A police officer was arrested on Monday in connection with the shooting incident that left a US Embassy employee...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury CS to deliver budget statement on June 13

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u will deliver the 2024/2025 Financial Year Budget Statement on June 13. According to Ndung’u,...

1 day ago