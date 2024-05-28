Treasury CS to deliver budget statement on June 13

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u will deliver the 2024/2025 Financial Year Budget Statement on June 13.

According to Ndung’u, the statement will be submitted to parliament at 3.00 pm.

“This is to notify the general public that the Budget Statement for FY 2024/25 will be delivered by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning on Thursday, June 13, 2024 from 3:00 p.m. in Parliament,” he stated.

According to the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee, the government projected a Sh4.25 trillion budget for the 2024/25 Financial Year which is an increase from ShSh3.6 trillion the previous year.

The government’s 2024/2025 expenditure plan shall be shared between Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) including allocations for County governments.

In the Sh4.2 trillion budget the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), transport, housing, education and security sectors are set to set the largest share in the 2024/2025 financial year.

During formulation of the 2024 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) the budget committee recommended the National government budget ceiling be approved with the executive being allocated a share of estimated Sh. 2,488,650,300, Office of the Auditor General Sh. 8,599,500,000, Parliament Sh. 43,623,000,000 and Judiciary Sh.23,690,300,000.

The committee also recommended Sh391, 117,000,000 to be allocated to County governments Equitable Share.

Nyoro stated that allocation for the County Additional Allocations was also approved at Sh48,196,590,924 as per the third schedule which shall form the basis for the County Government Additional Allocation Bill, 2024.

