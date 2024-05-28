Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury CS to deliver budget statement on June 13

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u will deliver the 2024/2025 Financial Year Budget Statement on June 13.

According to Ndung’u, the statement will be submitted to parliament  at 3.00 pm.

“This is to notify the general public that the Budget Statement for FY 2024/25 will be delivered by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning on Thursday,  June 13, 2024 from 3:00 p.m. in Parliament,” he stated.

According to the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee, the government  projected a Sh4.25 trillion budget for the  2024/25 Financial Year which is an increase from ShSh3.6 trillion the previous year.

The government’s 2024/2025 expenditure plan shall be shared between Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) including allocations for County governments.

In the Sh4.2 trillion budget  the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), transport, housing, education and security sectors  are set to set the largest share in the 2024/2025 financial year.

During formulation of the 2024 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) the budget committee recommended   the National government budget ceiling be approved with the executive being allocated a share of  estimated Sh. 2,488,650,300, Office of the Auditor General Sh. 8,599,500,000, Parliament Sh. 43,623,000,000 and Judiciary Sh.23,690,300,000.

The committee also recommended Sh391, 117,000,000 to be allocated to County governments Equitable Share.

Nyoro stated that allocation for the County Additional Allocations was also approved at Sh48,196,590,924 as per the third schedule which shall form the basis for the County Government Additional Allocation Bill, 2024.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Sentencing of 6 convicts in the murder of ex-Juja MP Thuo set for June 21

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Six convicts found guilty of the murder of former Juja Member of Parliament George Thuo will be sentenced on...

33 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muguka ban null and void: CS Linturi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28-Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has maintained that the ban on Muguka a variety of Miraa by Mombasa and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Barchok hits out at Sudi over remarks on DP Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Bomet governor Hillary Barchok has hit out at Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi over his recent sentiments on...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

1.3mn people with HIV under treatment in over 3,000 health centres – MOH

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – The Ministry of Health says 1.3 million people living with HIV and AIDS and under treatment across 3,752 facilities....

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya pledges enhanced menstrual health as world marks Menstrual Hygiene Day

Nairobi, Kenya, May 28 – Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing menstrual health and hygiene nationwide as the world commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day....

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors laud mediation team for increasing funds to counties to Sh400bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – The Council of Governors have lauded Members of Parliament for reaching a consensus to allocate Sh400 billion to devolved...

3 hours ago

County News

NCIC in bid to have counties renamed citing ‘ethnic-based’ identities

The targeted counties include Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nandi, Kisii, Turkana, Embu, Samburu, Taita Taveta, West Pokot, and Elgeyo Marakwet.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyatta holds meetings with key SA officials ahead of elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday met with the National Operational and Intelligent Structure (NATJOINS) led by South African...

4 hours ago