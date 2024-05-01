Tourists evacuated as camps flooded in Maasai Mara

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – A search and rescue operation was underway Wednesday for tourists stranded by floodwaters in over 14 tourist camps in Talek, Narok County.

The Talek River overflowed due to days of heavy rainfall, locals said.

Joint efforts by the National and County Government of Narok, the Mara Elephant Project, and locals led to the evacuation of 61 people.

Among them, 36 were airlifted to safety, while 25 were rescued by an aqua team.

The Kenya Red Cross said swept-away camps and tents, with the Mara Bridge connecting the Mara Triangle and Greater Mara washed away.

Narok County Commissioner Kipkech Lotiatia stated that the reserve sustained significant damage. While water levels have receded, some lodges and camps remain submerged.

The exact number of trapped individuals is yet to be determined.

The ongoing heavy rainfall, linked to the El Niño weather pattern, has caused river and sewer overflow, resulting in extensive infrastructure damage and property loss nationwide.

