Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Top stories

Tourists evacuated as camps flooded in Maasai Mara

Joint efforts by the National and County Government of Narok, the Mara Elephant Project, and locals led to the evacuation of 61 people.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – A search and rescue operation was underway Wednesday for tourists stranded by floodwaters in over 14 tourist camps in Talek, Narok County.

The Talek River overflowed due to days of heavy rainfall, locals said.

Joint efforts by the National and County Government of Narok, the Mara Elephant Project, and locals led to the evacuation of 61 people.

Among them, 36 were airlifted to safety, while 25 were rescued by an aqua team.

The Kenya Red Cross said swept-away camps and tents, with the Mara Bridge connecting the Mara Triangle and Greater Mara washed away.

Narok County Commissioner Kipkech Lotiatia stated that the reserve sustained significant damage. While water levels have receded, some lodges and camps remain submerged.

The exact number of trapped individuals is yet to be determined.

The ongoing heavy rainfall, linked to the El Niño weather pattern, has caused river and sewer overflow, resulting in extensive infrastructure damage and property loss nationwide.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

President Ruto Announces 6pc Minimum Wage Increase As Kenyans Mark Labour Day

The Secretary General of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Francis Atwoli advocated for a 22.5% increase, underscoring the Union's role in protecting...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Top NCPB Officials Arrested Over Fake Fertilizer Scandal

They are set to be arraigned in court on Thursday, facing charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit a crime.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Pope Francis Offers Prayers for Kenya Amid Devastating Floods

Flash floods have claimed over 130 lives since March, displacing more than 130,000 people.

4 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Urges Striking Doctors to End Paralysis, Citing Financial Constraints

While the union wants the intern doctors paid more than Sh200,000, the government say it can only afford Sh70,000.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Fuel Contamination Risk Leads to Closure of Flooded Petrol Stations in Nairobi

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that the heavy rains are likely to persist throughout May, with fears of further devastation looming.

5 hours ago

Top stories

Authorities warn of temporary road closures in Nairobi due to floods

Since March, flash floods have claimed over 130 lives and displaced more than 130,000 people across 24,000 households, especially in Nairobi. The Tuesday Mai...

5 hours ago

Top stories

UDA To Repeat Grassroots Polls In Parts of Nairobi, West Pokot, Narok and Busia

Despite efforts like using helicopters to transport materials to remote areas, delays persisted in these polling stations, necessitating a re-vote for fairness.

6 hours ago

World

UN chief calls for Israel-Hamas accord, int’l probe of mass graves in Gaza

Without such an agreement, the war, with all its consequences both in Gaza and across the region, will worsen exponentially, he warned.

6 hours ago