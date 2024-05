0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – A recent survey has ranked Mithika Linturi as the worst performing Cabinet Secretary with an E rating.

According to the study by TIFA, Linturi scored the worst due to the mismanaged fertilizer subsidy.

The research scored Zachary Njeru, Rebecca Miano, Florence Bore and Davis Chirchir at D-.

The best performing CS was Kithure Kindiki with a B rating followed by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Ababu Namwamba who both had C+.

