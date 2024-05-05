Thousands Displaced As Nyando River Bursts Submerging Homes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya May 5 – Thousands of families were displaced Sunday after River Nyando burst its banks.

The affected families were camping on the roadside with no place to go after markets, schools and a police station in Ahero were also submerged.

“This means motorists cannot cross the main bridge on the Kisumu-Nairobi Highway causing a major transport crisis,” said a senior police officer in Ahero.

There were no immediate reports of casualties but locals and motorists were warned against attempting to cross the flooded bridge.

Since March, flash floods have claimed nearly 200 lives and displaced more than 200,000 people across 30,000 households.

“We are urging motorists to be cautious and keep off that bridge because we already have vehicles in the water.”

Kisumu Central MP, Joshua Oron, who visited the affected families, appealed to the government to urgently assist those affected.

“I am here in solidarity with you. This is the first flooding we have ever seen in decades,” he said, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

Oron, a native of Nyando sub-county, described the devastation caused by the flooding.

“We’re in coordination with other government agencies to bring emergency support to these families,” he assured.

Accompanying MP Oron were Ahero MCA and Majority Leader in the County Assembly, Ken Ooko, and Majority Whip, Seth Kanga.

The River Nyando burst its banks on Saturday evening, carrying debris along with it. Even the police station was not spared, with police officers’ residences submerged in water.

John Auko, a 68-year-old resident, recounted evacuating his family to the roadside as floods invaded their homes.

“All my family members spent a night by the roadside, and we see no end to this flood soon,” he lamented.

Auko mentioned losing all his chickens but fortunately managing to save his cows.

Along the Kisumu-Nairobi highway, submerged homes dotted the landscape, with mothers seeking shelter under umbrellas with their children.

Mud houses collapsing were a common sight in the affected villages.

The Kisumu county government has established a command center at Ahero County Hospital, with representation from the Coast Guard, KDF, Red Cross, and health teams.

John Oywa, the county communications director, explained that the Coast Guard is leading rescue efforts with inflatable boats being deployed.

“They have come with inflatable boats which are being deployed as we speak,” he confirmed.

“KDF has made available air rescue should it be required,” he added.

In the meantime, traffic police have managed to clear the traffic buildup resulting from the overflow of the River Nyando.

The situation remains critical, with the community and government agencies working tirelessly to provide relief to the affected families and restore normalcy to the region.

