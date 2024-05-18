Connect with us

Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot/CFM/FILE - SAM WANJOHI

NATIONAL NEWS

Thirdway Party petitions against Kenya-led Haiti Mission citing lack of Gazette

Thirdway Alliance moved to court on Friday to stop the impending deployment of a 1,000 strong contingent to Haiti citing flagrant disregard of court orders.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — The Thirdway Alliance Party has petitioned against the deployment of police to Haiti citing failure to gazette the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission.

The Ekuru Aukot-led party, in a letter to the United Nation and US President Joe Biden, argued that the Kenyan people are in the dark as they have no information on the reciprocal agreement signed by President William Ruto and ousted Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry in March as it was not published in the Kenya Gazette, the officia government paper.

“The aforesaid discretionary power is conditional upon the president satisfying himself on a number of conditions that must obtain beforehand, to wit, the reciprocal arrangement must then be published in the official Kenya gazette in order that the people of Kenya must know that their NPS is being deployed externally,” read the petition in part.

The party further averred that there was lack of public participation and parliamentary approval before the announcement of Kenya’s involvement in the intended peace mission in the gang wrenched North American country making the decision by president William Ruto a constitutional illegality.

“The president’s power is further limited during peacetime more so with regards to the utilization of the NPS on foreign engagements. Additionally, the executive failed to engage the public who continue to express their distaste for the executive’s misplaced priorities,” it added.

High Court had flagged the deployment in a ruling in January owing to lack of a reciprocal agreement between the two nations.

Kenya is preparing to deploy its police alongside Jamaica, Chad, Benin and Barbados.

