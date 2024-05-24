Tea factories in Gusii region gear up for polls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, May 24 — Tea factories in Kisii are gearing up for elections as incumbent directors seek re-election.

Campaign temperatures are rising in Kisii and Nyamira counties as contestants seeking top leadership positions in the tea sector call for support from tea farmers

Several sitting leaders in this region are seeking re-election after serving for three years, saying they need another term to complete the delivery of their manifestos.

The Tea Board of Kenya set the elections for tea factory directors for the end of June.

The region, mostly comprising small-scale tea growers, has recently increased its productivity with most tea zones recording payment of enhanced bonuses from Sh7 to Sh30 per kg.

A section of tea farmers at Ogembo and Nyamache zones drummed support for the current directors led by Ombasa Omweno and Abel Kenyoru singling out efforts to tame middlemen.

“We have decided to work with those leaders who have made reforms and let them continue working with us because we trust our bonuses will rise to Sh35 in the near future,” said Tom Nyandwaro, a tea farmer.

Nyandwaro said they are now receiving timely payments of Sh24 from Sh17 per kg. He also lauded a move to cut on board meetings saying farmers don’t need to incur unnecessary costs eating into their earnings.

Kenyoru, who is running for a second term, said over 2,400 tea farmers in Nyamache zone are confident in his leadership.

Kenyoru noted they have achieved a lot while serving in office including the increase of tea growing in the two wards.

“We have plans to build an orthodox machine at Itumbe Tea Factory which will produce green tea, yellow tea, and other flavors and also make it stand on its own from its mother factory of Nyamache,” he said.

In the past year, tea farmers in Nyamache zone made sales of two million kilograms translating to Sh60 million.

Kenyoru asked farmers to grow more tea on their farms. He promised to rally efforts to build the largest tea nursery in Motonto and construct another tea factory in Nyagancha.

Kenyoru called for peaceful campaigns devoid of violence and manipulation.

