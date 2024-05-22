Connect with us

Human encroachment on elephants' forest homes has put them in conflict with humans

Tanzanian army develops “thunder flash” for driving away marauding elephants

The thunder flash, a less lethal explosive device, will temporarily disorient elephants’ senses that raid human settlements.

DODOMA, May 22 (Xinhua) — The Tanzania People’s Defense Forces (TPDF) has developed a thunder flash, also known as stun grenade, for driving away marauding elephants, Minister for Defense and National Service Stergomena Lawrence Tax has said.

The thunder flash, a less lethal explosive device, will temporarily disorient elephants’ senses that raid human settlements, the minister told lawmakers on Monday, while presenting her ministry’s budget estimates for the 2024/2025 financial year. 

Tax launched the thunder flash on May 13 at the Makutupora National Service camp, saying it had been developed by the TPDF’s subsidiary company, Mzinga Corporation, in collaboration with the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute. On May 3, Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism Angellah Kairuki announced measures to control human-wildlife conflicts, mainly elephant attacks. 

One measure is to hire 1,187 new game rangers over the next two years to strengthen wildlife conservation and control wild animals from raiding residential areas, Kairuki said, responding to lawmakers’ concerns over rising instances of elephant attacks across the country.She said another measure is to continue collaring elephants, enabling rangers to track stray elephants that raid farm crops and residential areas. 

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

