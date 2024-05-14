Taita Taveta, Wildlife Works in pact to transition households from charcoal to briquettes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VOI, Kenya, May 14 — Taita Taveta County has announced a new partnership with Wildlife Works to help transition households from charcoal to eco-friendly briquettes.

The initiative, designed to promote environmental conservation and provide sustainable livelihood entails briquette-making with the overall objective to transition the community from illegal charcoal production to selling briquettes, thereby reducing deforestation.

Grantone Mwandawiro, the County Executive Committee Member for Water, Sanitation, Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources, emphasized that the initiative would not involve cutting down trees. Instead, parts of the trees would be pruned to produce eco-charcoal, significantly reducing cases of deforestation.

Wildlife Works Conservation Project Manager, Cara Braund, highlighted the dual benefits of the project. She noted that it would not only protect the environment but also safeguard human lives. Communities often risk wildlife attacks when fetching firewood in conservation areas. This initiative will provide them with a safer alternative for fuel sources.

Elizabeth Mbinga, the County Chief Officer (CCO) for Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources, added that the use of briquettes would also aid in cultural conservation. She explained that some traditional meals are better prepared using jikos or 3 stones, a practice that can be maintained with the use of briquettes.

The County Executive Committee Member also mentioned plans to fast-track the Forestry Bill. This legislation would provide a framework for community members to join groups and ensure that eco-charcoal production is carried out sustainably.

The session that took place at Wildlife Works premises was also attended by their Operations Manager Edward Pirie, Eric Wambua Enteeprise and Business Development Officer and the County Forester Silvester Mwang’ombe.

