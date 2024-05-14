Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The initiative, designed to promote environmental conservation and provide sustainable livelihood entails briquette-making with the overall objective to transition the community from illegal charcoal production to selling briquettes, thereby reducing deforestation/TTC Water Department

County News

Taita Taveta, Wildlife Works in pact to transition households from charcoal to briquettes

Wildlife Works Conservation Project Manager, Cara Braund, highlighted the dual benefits of the project. She noted that it would not only protect the environment but also safeguard human lives.

Published

VOI, Kenya, May 14 — Taita Taveta County has announced a new partnership with Wildlife Works to help transition households from charcoal to eco-friendly briquettes.

The initiative, designed to promote environmental conservation and provide sustainable livelihood entails briquette-making with the overall objective to transition the community from illegal charcoal production to selling briquettes, thereby reducing deforestation.

Grantone Mwandawiro, the County Executive Committee Member for Water, Sanitation, Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources, emphasized that the initiative would not involve cutting down trees. Instead, parts of the trees would be pruned to produce eco-charcoal, significantly reducing cases of deforestation.

Wildlife Works Conservation Project Manager, Cara Braund, highlighted the dual benefits of the project. She noted that it would not only protect the environment but also safeguard human lives. Communities often risk wildlife attacks when fetching firewood in conservation areas. This initiative will provide them with a safer alternative for fuel sources.

Elizabeth Mbinga, the County Chief Officer (CCO) for Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources, added that the use of briquettes would also aid in cultural conservation. She explained that some traditional meals are better prepared using jikos or 3 stones, a practice that can be maintained with the use of briquettes.

The County Executive Committee Member also mentioned plans to fast-track the Forestry Bill. This legislation would provide a framework for community members to join groups and ensure that eco-charcoal production is carried out sustainably.

The session that took place at Wildlife Works premises was also attended by their Operations Manager Edward Pirie, Eric Wambua Enteeprise and Business Development Officer and the County Forester Silvester Mwang’ombe.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC detains Taita Taveta Assembly Clerk Maganga in probe over Sh17m fraudulent expenditure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have detained Taita Taveta County Assembly Clerk Gadiel Maganga in connection with...

April 26, 2024

County News

Deputy Speaker charged with abuse of office over Sh17mn expenditure on Zanzibar trip

The Deputy Speaker faced abuse of office charges for clearing a Sh17 million expenditure to facilitate what the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) described...

February 26, 2024

County News

Coast Water Works restores bulk supply to Voi after consensus on unpaid bill

Taita Taveta Deputy Governor Chistine Kilalo had faulted the government agency for disconnecting bulk supply despite a commitment to remit Sh4.2 million monthly to...

December 11, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Taita Taveta to retain 50pc of revenues raised from Tsavo National Park: Ruto

Ruto directed the Ministry of Wildlife and the Kenya Wildlife Service to convene a meeting and develop a matrix for the implementation of the...

July 23, 2023

Kenya

Makueni-Kwale-Taita Taveta boundary dispute to be sorted out through Traditional Dispute Resolution – CoG

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – The Council of Governors has announced that the AD-Hoc committee tasked with handling the boundary dispute between Makueni, Kwale...

January 5, 2023

August Elections

I’m more popular than you, Raila tells Ruto

TAITA TAVETA, Kenya, Jul 12 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has told Deputy President William Ruto that he is more popular after he...

July 12, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Elect competent leaders to fix economic turmoil: Anglican Bishop

Bishop Liverson Mng'onda said the country, counties, constituencies and wards risk retrogressing to the point of collapsing if voters fail to make the right...

May 29, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mruttu vows to return Taita Taveta’s lost glory, revive stalled projects

Mruttu, who spoke while on a listening tour in Voi, noted with regret the prevailing state of affairs in the county with several development...

May 29, 2022