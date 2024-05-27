Sudi tells off Gachagua for censuring Rift Valley MPs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 27 – Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi has rebuked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s recent warning that Rift Valley MPs should refrain from engaging in Central Kenya politics.

Speaking on Sunday, a day after Gachagua’s warning to youthful Rift Valley MPs to stop meddling in the politics of the restive Mount Kenya region, Sudi stated that Gachagua had no authority to direct any politician or leader on where they should engage their politics in Kenya.

“You cannot control where I go. If we all stayed in our respective constituencies, then we would not be in government. We had to fly all over the country to ask Kenyans to elect this government. I am not someone you can threaten. I have been threatened enough, and this does not move me,” Sudi asserted during a church function.

Sudi, considered a close ally of President William Ruto, accused Gachagua of fostering division by restricting political leaders from touring other regions.

“I will continue meeting people even in Mount Kenya and doing harambees. That is something I learned from the president himself, and I will not stop,” he added.

On Saturday, Gachagua took his political disputes to the president’s stronghold during a meeting in Kesses, where he warned “young politicians” against interfering in Central Kenya politics.

“The problem is a few leaders here from this region who have proximity to the President are the ones meddling with Central Kenya politics and involving themselves in premature 2032 succession,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua appears to be under political siege lately, in what forced him to retreat for a week-long period of “meditation and prayers” in Mount Kenya, avoiding official functions.

He only reappeared to see off President Ruto when he flew to the US for a State visit. However, when the president returned on Saturday night, Gachagua was notably absent at the airport to receive him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Sunday, Gachagua insisted that all is well between him and the president, instead blaming unnamed youthful politicians from Mount Kenya for meddling.

“President Ruto and I are working seamlessly, with mutual respect and coordination. Our government remains steadfast,” Gachagua stated, addressing concerns raised after his absence during the president’s return from the US. We’re working well with President Ruto, Gachagua insists despite raging turbulence in Mt Kenya

President Ruto has not commented on the matter or his relationship with his deputy.

About The Author