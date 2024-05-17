Student undergoes wrong knee surgery for tumor removal – China Daily

A sports student in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, suffered a wrong-site surgery for a tumor removal in late March, according to his mother.
The student, whose name was not released, experienced discomfort and pain in his left knee after participating in high-intensity exercises at school. A subsequent diagnosis revealed a tumor that required surgery.
On March 27, the student underwent surgery at the Affiliated Hospital of Youjiang Medical University for Nationalities, a highly regarded medical facility. However, during the procedure, the doctor informed the family of an error.
“The doctor came out and said, ‘I made a mistake and cut the child’s right knee,'” the student’s mother said.
The local health commission is investigating the incident. The hospital has expressed willingness to negotiate compensation with the family.
