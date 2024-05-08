Stop wasting our time and resign! Wamboka tells Linturi in opening remarks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka has laid out his case on the removal of the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi for gross violation of the constitution and gross misconduct.

In his opening remarks before the 11-member select committee chaired by Marsabit Woman Representative Naomi Waqo, Wamboka pushed for the resignation of the Cabinet Secretary hammering he has failed Kenyans.

The Bumula lawmaker insisted his impeachment motion is out to alleviate the incompetence in President William Ruto’s administration.

“The mood is that Kenyans are tired of this case, we have higher cases of diseases as a result of this,”

“CS Linturi be the biblical Jonah Not that anyone hates Linturi, he is my friend. We are saving you because how will you go to food basket in the country when Kenyans are angry,” he said.

His lead counsel John Khaminwa pleaded with the select committee not to trivialize the matter but considering technicalities to weigh the merits of Linturi’s case.

Khaminwa termed the allegations against CS Linturi as portfolio corruption which has been sustained in previous regimes to the detriment of Kenyans.

“What is important is perception. Perception is important, strictly speaking, in this case, one does not have to need evidence at all. It is a case that can depend on perception,” he said.

The Senior Counsel argued that despite the embattled Cabinet Secretary handling a critical docket aimed at transforming Kenyans, he has failed dismally and instead exposed the nation to an imminent crisis.

“This is perhaps the most powerful ministry in the government and he was supposed to take care of that. He cannot turn around and say he was responsible. You must not try to determine this case on the technicalities. If you do so, you will be letting down Kenyans,” Khaminwa said.

He rallied lawmakers to desist failing Kenyans who he said are trapped in state capture due to ‘portfolio corruption’ if they throw out the case before them based on technicalities.

“Mama mboga would say, CS Linturi should have resigned long time ago, as much of principle, they should not continue to be a minister in charge of Agriculture at all,”

“CS Linturi you would have done this country great honor by resigning. You would have set great precedence in this country,” Khaminwa stated.

Counsel Lady Asha expressed the issues being canvassed are of national interest narrowing the accusation to the fake fertilizer scandal which she averred has affected all households in the country.

It’s not that the mover of the motion woke up one morning and said, I want to impeach CS Linturi. The basis of this is that, as a public interest matter, there are Kenyans out there who have the fake fertilizer, and it is in public knowledge,”

“Let’s not have diversion in terms of the nitty gritty. The issue of fake fertilizer that makes a great impact to this nation, because it affects the social economic rights,” she said.

