President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

State House Denies Reports of Strained Relations Between President Ruto and his Deputy Gachagua

Gachagua has kept off state functions since last week when he declared his support for the one-man one-shilling formula.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – State House Spokesman Hussein Mohammed has denied reports of strained relations between President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua following the latter’s absence from key state functions.

Gachagua has been notably absent from state functions since last week, after declaring his support for the one-man one-shilling formula. His absence has sparked speculation about tension within the administration.

The Deputy President reappeared on Sunday at a Holy Mass at Sacred Heart Endarasha Catholic Church in Kieni, Nyeri County, where he posted a Bible verse on social media: “They were all filled with the Holy Spirit, and began to speak in other tongues. – ACTS 2:4.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Holy Mass at Sacred Heart Endarasha Catholic Church, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County on May 19, 2024.

Gachagua was not present to receive Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who was on a state visit to Kenya since Thursday. He also did not accompany President Ruto during a tree-planting exercise in Murang’a last week.

While Gachagua’s last public appearance was during a roadside engagement at Kagumo market in Kirinyaga County on Monday, his absence was notable at the national tree planting exercise the previous Friday, where President Ruto and all cabinet secretaries participated alongside Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Gachagua, who was initially scheduled to head to Bomet for a tree-planting exercise is reported to have cancelled the trip at the last minute, despite having his advance security and protocol team on site.

Gachagua kicked a political storm last week when he declared support for the “one man, one vote, one shilling” principle, to favour Mount Kenya.

“Resources are about people,” he declared in what has angered many leaders who accuse him of trading on ethnic lines.

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

