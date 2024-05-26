Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Palestinians take part in search and rescue efforts after an Israeli attack on Nuseirat refugee camp destroys residential buildings as the attacks continue in Deir al Balah, Gaza, December 28, 2023. /CFP

Africa

South Africa welcomes ICJ’s order for Israel to stop military operations in Gaza

The ICJ’s order came as South Africa requested the court on May 10 to deliver a ruling on the modification and the indication of provisional measures against Israel concerning the application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip. 

Published

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Xinhua) — The South African government on Friday welcomed the order handed down by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which asks Israel to immediately halt its military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The ICJ’s order came as South Africa requested the court on May 10 to deliver a ruling on the modification and the indication of provisional measures against Israel concerning the application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip. 

“We are gravely concerned that Israel has restricted necessary levels of aid from entering Gaza and has systematically targeted aid infrastructure within Gaza,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement. “This case is thus focused on the ordinary Palestinians in Gaza who are now facing their seventh month of suffering through collective punishment for something for which they have no individual responsibility.”

Palestinians continue to die of starvation, many of them children, and hundreds of thousands are under imminent threat of death because a deliberate decision has been taken by Israel to starve Palestinians by denying them food, the statement said. “Israel is obliged to implement the court’s order, as well as the previous orders of Jan. 26 and March 28. Similarly, under international law, the prohibition on genocide is a peremptory norm from which no derogation is permitted, for any reason whatsoever,” said Ramaphosa. 

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

President Ruto back from US where he sealed multi-billion investments for Kenya

It was not immediately clear why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was not at the airport to welcome his boss.

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Embu to petition against Muguka ban in Mombasa, Kilifi

Traders and farmers expressed concern they stand to lose their livelihoods if the decision is not rescinded.

18 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Resources ramped up to build ‘Digital China’: China Daily

Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang said more efforts should be made to give full play to China's advantages in terms of its massive data scale and...

21 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China plans to add 19 new professions: China Daily

The newly classified types of work will cover areas such as mobile operating system application designers.

21 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi highlights reform-driven growth: China Daily

The three-day fact-finding trip brought Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

SRC vows to appeal reinstatement of Sh10mn car grant for judges

Mengich highlighted that the reinstated grant would result in a Sh2.5 billion expenditure every four years, based on the current number of judges, a...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto reappoints retired Supreme Judge Jackton Ojwang EPRA Board Chair

Ojwang will serve four years from May 24 according to a Gazette Notice dated May 17 published on Friday.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

AG Muturi roots urges accountants to champion constitutional values

Muturi who spoke at the 41st Annual Seminar of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) in Mombasa on Friday said the...

22 hours ago