NATIONAL NEWS

SNDBX Announces Game-Changing Global Expansion Plans

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – In a significant move towards global expansion, SNDBX
International has unveiled strategic partnerships with an American company, Venture Lift Africa (VLA) and an Ethiopian firm, Icon Solutions PLC through a series of licensing agreements signed with the two organizations to enhance professional services, trade, and investment facilitation between continents.

SNDBX’s partnerships with American and African entrepreneurs aim to foster reciprocal investment and trade, as well as enhance cooperation between Kenyan, Ethiopian, and
American experts with a focus on empowering entrepreneurs in these markets.

Joram Mwinamo, CEO of SNDBX International, views these partnerships with VLA and Icon as pivotal steps in the strategic roadmap for global expansion.

He said, “These milestone licence agreements to establish SNDBX beyond Kenya’s borders and set up hubs in Addis, Atlanta and Berlin, resulted from years’ worth of dedicated efforts and planning.”

Speaking about the partnership, Dr. Wilmot Allen, founder of VentureLift, said Bilateral
trade relations between the two economic partners have been growing, with the U.S. being one of Kenya’s largest trading partners.

He referenced the 2022 Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP) established to
advance economic partnerships in several commercial areas.

“President William Ruto’s state visit to the White House on May 23rd, 2024, is also a
significant step towards fortifying Kenya-U.S. relations targeting numerous opportunities for collaboration and mutual benefit.”

He added, “The president’s trip has coincided with Kenyan companies opening up in the
States, particularly in Atlanta, and this aligns with the upcoming opening of SNDBX Atlanta,
highlighting the growing economic and business ties between the two nations.”

Expounding on the partnership, Joram added, “Establishing a SNDBX office in Atlanta,
Georgia, the “Gateway to the South” – leverages its strategic positioning that enables SNDBX and VLA to extend support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through advisory services, facilitating reciprocal trade, and investment opportunities.”

In a parallel effort, SNDBX is expanding its footprint to Ethiopia through a licensing
agreement signed with Robel Debebe, Managing Director of Icon Solutions PLC.

SNDBX’s expansion into Atlanta, Addis Ababa and Berlin further strengthens opportunities
for global collaboration and economic synergy.

Coinciding with these expansion initiatives, SNDBX also announced the return of their
flagship annual event, The Big Baraza, for its fourth edition.

Themed “Game Changers,” the two-day conference scheduled for June 27-28 2024, will provide insights to help businesses
navigate the evolving global landscape and adapt to succeed in the competitive
marketplace.

Shifting the event to June to align with International MSME Day, SNDBX celebrates the vital role of small and medium enterprises in driving economies worldwide.

