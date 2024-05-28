Shenzhou XVIII prepares to carry out their first extravehicular activities – China Daily

The crew of the Shenzhou XVIII, who have been living and working in China’s space station for 32 days, are set to carry out their first extravehicular activities in the coming days.
According to a China Media Group report, citing the China Manned Space Agency, since their successful entry into the space station complex on April 26, the three astronauts have completed a series of tasks, including crew rotation with the Shenzhou XVII team, maintenance of the space station platform, life and health support, and extravehicular spacesuit inspections.
They have conducted comprehensive emergency pressure drills, medical rescue exercises and other in-orbit training programs. The crew has been steadily advancing various space science experiments and has successfully completed the second extravehicular installation of the materials exposure experiment facility as planned.
Currently, the Shenzhou XVIII crew is in good condition and the space station complex is operating stably, meeting the conditions required for conducting extravehicular activities.
