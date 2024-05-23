Sh614mn assets of ex-City Hall’s Finance boss to be seized by EACC after court’s nod

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has received a green light to seize Sh614 worth of assets belonging to former Nairobi County Finance Boss Jimmy Kiamba and his wife.

This follows a nod by the High Court, Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court directing Kiamba to forfeit the property deemed to be proceeds of corruption.

The anti-corruption watchdog has moved to seize seven prime properties located in Runda, Dennis Pritt Road, and South C in Nairobi, with an estimated market value of over Sh500 million.

Additionally, Sh113,893,743 held in various bank accounts belonging to Kiamba, his wife, and associates has also been forfeited.

”Following successful litigation at the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, EACC has moved to seize Seven (7) prime properties in Runda, Dennis Pritt Road and South C in Nairobi, with an estimated market value of over Sh500,000,000 and Sh113,893,743 held in various bank accounts, belonging to former Nairobi County Chief Finance Officer Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba, his wife and associates,” said EACC in a statement.

The High Court, supported by the Court of Appeal and apex Court, concurred with the EACC’s assertion that Kiamba’s assets constituted unexplained wealth and proceeds of corruption from his tenure at the Nairobi County Government. Consequently, the court ordered that all the seized assets be forfeited to the Government of Kenya.

Kiamba’s legal troubles began in 2014 when he was first charged with corruption-related offenses.

During his time as the Chief Finance Officer for Nairobi County, Kiamba was accused of embezzling public funds and amassing wealth far beyond his legitimate earnings.

The EACC launched an investigation into his finances, which revealed a disparity between his income and his accumulated assets.

