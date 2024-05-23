Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh1.25bn set aside to replenish BCG, HPV, Oral Polio vaccines

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Ministry of Health says Sh1.25 billion has been set aside to replenish BCG, HPV, Oral Polio and Measles Rubella vaccines whose stock is currently low countrywide.

In a statement, Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai stated that there is up to 6-month stock for most of the other routine childhood vaccines available.

Kimtai indicated that the stock outs put children and vulnerable populations at risk of vaccine preventable illnesses.

“We are aware of reports of vaccine shortages of routine antigens across health facilities in the country. Currently, there are stockouts of key vaccines with less that two months of stock available nationally for traditional vaccines,” he stated.

