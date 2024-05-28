Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Sentencing of 6 convicts in the murder of ex-Juja MP Thuo set for June 21

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Six convicts found guilty of the murder of former Juja Member of Parliament George Thuo will be sentenced on June 21.

Justice Roseline Korir said she will endeavor to deliver her ruling on sentencing which will mark the end of the trial murder case.

The Judge said after receiving mitigations from both the defense Counsels and the six convicts Club owner Paul Wainaina Boiyo alias Sheki, Thuo’s aide Christopher Lumbazio Andika alias Lumba, DJs Andrew Karanja Wainaina and Samuel Kuria Ngugi alias Visi, Esther Ndinda Mulinge, a waiter, and a patron Ruth Watahi Irungu alias Atlanta were found guilty and subsequently convicted.

Thuo was found dead and upon medical examinations it was found that he had taken a poisonous drink.

