Senior political advisor of China’s Jiangsu under investigation – China Daily

BEIJING — Wang Hao, a senior political advisor of East China’s Jiangsu province, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Monday.

Wang, vice-chairperson of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected serious violations of disciplines and laws, the statement noted.

