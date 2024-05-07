Connect with us

Kenyan Identity Cards/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of Civil Society Organisations want ID registration offices to be increased

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Civil Society Organizations have urged the government to increase the number of registration and identification offices in the country to guarantee nondiscrimination in the vetting and issuance of Identity Cards. 

In a joint press statement, the organizations stressed that the government should expand the number of these offices and also expand the number and capacity of registration staff, especially in underserved areas of Kenya.

Furthermore, they have urged the government to conduct the verification of the required documentary proof of name, age, and citizenship, verifying the documents for free.

“Expand the number of registration and identification offices and resourcing of these offices, especially in underserved areas of Kenya. The government must also enhance the number and capacity of registration staff in these centers,” the statement read.

According to the organizations, the new regulations that were introduced by the Ministry of Interior – State Department of Immigration and Citizen Services last month are not sufficient to guarantee lasting protections for communities who’ve faced discrimination and have been locked in an ongoing struggle to acquire nationality documentation 

The organization has urged the government to review the vetting process of identity cards to eliminate discrimination in ID application processes for Millions of Kenyans who have been left behind in acquiring these documents due to discrimination.

“We call on the government to seize this opportunity of reviewing vetting to fully eliminate discrimination in ID application processes and deliver a clear and lasting pathway to securing citizenship rights and access to identification for millions of Kenyans who have been locked in endless cycles of discrimination,” they stated

