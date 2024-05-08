Connect with us

Schools to re-open Monday May 13 for second term

Friday will be a public holiday to honour flood victims.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 8 – All schools will re-open for the second term on Monday following two postponements over floods that have ravaged the country since last month.

President William Ruto, who made the announcement Wednesday, said he is relying on advise from the Kenya Meteorological Department which has predicted favourable conditions from next week.

“All parents are advised on the assessment of the weathermen and the assessment of the government of Kenya it will now be safe and we have made adequate arrangements,” the president said, declaring, “And therefore, all schools will be opened on Monday next week and therefore, parents must prepare their children to go to school.”

The president made the announcement during a meeting with Kajiado and Laikipa leaders.

The president said the government will avail funds for damaged schools infrastructure through Constituency Development Fund.

Since March, flash floods have claimed over 200,000 lives and displaced more than 200,000 people across 42,000 households, especially in Nairobi. Last week’s Mai Mahiu flood tragedy alone accounted for over 50 fatalities, marking one of the worst-hit areas.

In the capital Nairobi, slum areas like Mukuru and Mathare, situated on marginal land along river valleys, saw houses washed away leaving hundreds homeless and more than 30 dead.

Meteorologists have warned of near-average to above-average rainfall nationwide in May, with occasional thunderstorms while Coastal regions like Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, and parts of Tana River expect heavy rains.


